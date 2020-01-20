advertisement

I said:

If I were a beggar, I would stop living. I would go to the corners of the earth and put myself to eternal sleep. Because what is life when I have to crawl, stretch my wrinkled hands and beg to survive? When I am spit upon, the eyes of people blame me and certain bad people who kick my ribs while they scream “go to work.” Is life not empty if you are a non-entity? When can you not contribute to the world? When have you been handed over to others?

If I were lame, I would stop living. I went into the corners of my room and sagged my heart. Because what is life like when I have to be worn, my dead limbs dangling over the chair. If I were bedridden, I would say that the world should let me go and say goodbye to life. Because I will be a burden to others and the sour taste of guilt will constantly color my tongue. Happiness will be far and joy will be like a family member on another continent – one that you may never see before death is right.

If I were blind, I would kill myself. Because what is life when it is always enveloped in darkness? What is the future when the present is covered – locked out by a rigid lens? I will enter the inner rooms and beckon to death. I will speak sweet nothingness to lure it to a visit and I will argue that it finds me in peaceful sleep on my bed.

If I lost a contract and fell into a debt of millions, I would spread my arms wide and jump off the bridge. I will shock death and bring a pleasant visit. Because I will be a jumble of uselessness, dressed in satin and cotton. A multitude of fear and uncertainty covered with flesh and skin. What is life like when I become a coward who will hide under the closet when creditors gather?

I want to live the whole life – in complete body parts and a bag full of coins. I want to travel the world, wear the best linen and eat the freshest meals. I want my cutlery gilded in gold and the soles of my shoes undamaged with dirt. My house will be made of glass, it will be perched next to the sea, cool wind that surrounds its surroundings. The trees will be pregnant with juicy fruit and the sand will be sparkling white. I will let children run through the house; their laughter echoing across the waters.

I want to live a happy life and happiness is the roar of coins or the smell of crispy banknotes. Happiness is having whole body parts where no one has to hold your hands or wear over thresholds. Happiness is not a problem or malfunction. Happiness is having everything and not wanting anything.

… But I saw a beggar smiling and a blind man moaning with satisfaction.

I saw the debtor take back his life on his drawing board – piece by piece. The blind did not see it and he laughed at himself when he hit the brick wall. When no one was there to help the cripple, he crawled to his destination, sat down and patted himself for his achievement.

When the beggar returned to his house with an empty bag under the Ijora Bridge, he met his children’s upcoming eyes, rocked them, threw them in the air until they threw their heads back, crying with laughter. Then he told their stories until they fell asleep in his arms.

The lame man is grateful that he has hands, the one-handed man is grateful that he has one, and the man without hands is grateful that he lives.

I saw the debtor smile and the deaf laugh – even if he cannot hear the sound of his own laughter.

Because happiness is not determined by the fullness of your pouch or the wholeness of your body parts. Happiness is the sun, wind, moon and stars – freely given to us. Happiness is not a sycophant that makes friends with only the rich or influential. Happiness does not run when you are at your lowest. Happiness comes when you invite it.

Happiness is that you realize that problems with life are only for a while and refuse to be defined or dictated by your misery. Because life doesn’t end when your eyes can’t see or when your legs don’t respond. Or when you lose that job or have that miscarriage. The clock is ticking, life goes on and drags you along, whether you like it or not.

Your joy must be in you, majestic in your heart – undisturbed by earthly problems or financial disability. Because if you have made a house today with gold, tomorrow, you want a house that can fly to other destinations, or a house that dangles between the clouds and the bottom. Because human needs can never be watered down and defining your happiness through the fulfillment of your wishes is to live a life of endless dissatisfaction.

So if you appeal to luck, it will initially appear as a small light shaft far away in the distance. When you see it, hug it and give it a home in your soul. Because then it will become a crescendo of light, flowing in your veins and bones, and filling your heart, mind, body and soul with its presence.

