Olly Murs confronts Meghan Trainor with copying one of his greatest hits

advertisement

They got on very well with the new series of the singing competition The Voice, but tonight Olly Murs said that he and his colleague Meghan Trainor had “got a bone”.

Hitmaker Olly Murs confronted American singer-songwriter Meghan with the resemblance between two of her greatest hits while talking between the acts.

advertisement

The 35-year-old Olly, who was a semi-finalist on the X Factor in 2009, pointed out the similarity between his 2011 song Dance With Me Tonight and Meghan’s 2015 Smash Dear Future Husband.

26-year-old Meghan, who became famous in 2014 with the Doo-Wop-Smash All About That Bass, said Dear Future Husband was the personal favorite of her songs because she dedicated it to her husband, Spy Kids actor, Daryl Sabara.

Meghan said that she dedicated the song to her husband

(Image: ITV)

“I married a great man named Daryl and nobody knew we were going to meet,” the pop star said to her coaching colleagues.

“He went on tour with me and he would hide in the crowd and I would point straight at him and say this song is about you.”

After telling her story, Olly said, “I have to deal with Meghan because Dear Future Husband sounds like my song Dance With Me Tonight.”

Meghan and Olly sang their two hits as a duet

(Image: ITV)

He went on to say, “I remember when it came out I thought I was familiar.”

“I thought the same thing,” she said jokingly.

“It’s a great song. We should sing a little now,” said Olly.

“We should do a duet,” she agreed, picking up her microphone.

Video is loading

Video not available

Click to play

Touch to play

The video is started in8Cancel

Play Now

And then came a surprise for the audience when the couple agreed to mix the two songs for a duet with the band The Voice at MediaCityUK, Salford Quays.

“Meghan Trainor and Olly Murs, damn it,” said one spectator.

“Meghan and Olly sing together. Wow,” said another.

Video is loading

Video not available

Click to play

Touch to play

The video is started in8Cancel

Play Now

“Olly Murs asks Meghan Trainor if he copied the melody of his song, haha,” said another fan about the moment.

Continue reading

Related articles

“And that’s our song,” the two announced when they finished their duet. The fans asked her to publish the mash-up.

advertisement