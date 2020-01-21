Olivia Nuamah is no longer head of Pride Toronto

advertisement

Pride Toronto is looking for a new executive director.

After nearly three years, Olivia Nuamah has said goodbye to the organization, according to a strict statement that was published on social media on Tuesday.

advertisement

“From Wednesday, January 15, Olivia Nuamah is no longer the executive director of Pride Toronto. We want to thank her for her many years of service to Pride,” the statement said.

Pride Toronto, the non-profit organization of the city’s annual Pride Month festivities, held a special general meeting on January 14.

No reason was given for the departure. A representative for Pride declined to comment further and referred NOW to the statement on social media.

Pride will soon announce a timeline for looking for the replacement of Nuamah, the statement adds.

“This timeline includes multiple options and mechanisms for membership and the communities that we serve to provide input and authentic involvement in what the skills, experience, priorities and passion of the next executive director should be,” said Pride Toronto.

Nuamah joined Pride in February 2017 and became the first black woman to take on the role of executive director. Her term of office was marked by controversy.

Calls were made at the end of 2018 for her resignation, after Pride considered lifting a ban to allow uniformed police officers to march into the parade. Nuamah defended the decision in an op-ed published in NU. A month later, Pride membership barely voted against allowing police to march.

Police participation in Pride has been a controversial issue since Black Lives Matter-Toronto stopped the Pride Parade in 2016 to impose, among other things, requirements to remove police floats from the parade and the community fair.

@nowtoronto

Kevin Ritchie

Kevin has worked in journalism for 20 years, first as a general assignment reporter before being sucked into the glamorous life of reporting on art and entertainment. Kevin now contributes to music, TV, film and culture.

Read more by Kevin Ritchie

4.32 pm

.

advertisement