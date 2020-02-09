It’s been more than 40 years since they played in Grease, one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John still shine when they come together. “We love each other,” says John. “And if you love someone, keep in touch.”

Over the years, John, 65, and Olivia, 71, have applauded each other’s success and provided support in times of tears. Their friendship is the real thing – they even see themselves socially with their spouses. “We have a relationship that goes back more than 40 years, so we’re talking a lot of things, not just fat,” said John, who recently joined Olivia at G’Day USA Standing Together, an event in Beverly Hills to support the parts of Australia devastated by the recent bushfires. “He’s a great guy,” says Olivia with a smile about her old friend, who she also calls “caring and cute.”

John’s friendliness and generosity became clear to Olivia when she was approached for the role of Sandy in the film version of the hit musical. Other actresses – including Marie Osmond, Carrie Fisher from Star Wars and The Partridge Family Susan Dey – had been discussed for the part, but John had his thoughts on Olivia, although she had previously only appeared in two little-seen films. “John really wanted me to do it, and that was one of the key factors,” recalls Olivia.

Still, she was nervous when the cameras started to roll. “I wasn’t as experienced as John,” admits the actress, who knew an American accent so hard that Sandy was rewritten as an exchange student from Australia.

John offered support and encouragement – and even stopped the cameras once so Olivia could take her close-up again. “He came over and whispered in my ear,” I think you can do better, “she recalls.” It is very generous when an actor is dealing with another actor. “

His admiration for Olivia, who was a triple Grammy winner at the time, made the duet “You’re the one I want” a pleasure for John. “We interacted with each other and it was a new song – it wasn’t part of the original game. It was exciting, ”he says. “We created the greatest duet in history. That is beautiful. “

In the years since Grease, Olivia and John have been close. “Olivia is a survivor,” says John of his beloved girlfriend, who has had cancer three times since 1992. “This is her beautiful, natural outlook on life. She has a lot of life in her.”

Olivia agrees. “Life is a gift. I have had an amazing life and I plan to continue with it,” said the star, who founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center near her home town of Melbourne, Australia Looking for a cure to help. “I win. I don’t see it as a battle. I’m getting stronger and better. “

Olivia and John were often asked if they would ever revive Danny and Sandy for a sequel to Grease. Although they recently attended Grease Sing Along in Florida, that’s as far as they’re going. “I think it’s best the way it is because it’s difficult to follow something that is so iconic,” says Olivia. “Of course we would do something [different] together if it was the right thing to do.”

