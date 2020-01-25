Olivia Culpo Hair Secret, Schwarzkopf Color Ultime partnership information

advertisement

Olivia Culpo will participate in the Miss Universe competition at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8, 2019. Derek White / Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo has had many incredible hairstyles – from a chin-length bob to long straight strands – but there is one that is her favorite hairstyle.

“I really liked it when my hair was very short,” she said to Stylish. “It was great fun.”

On Thursday, January 23, the 27-year-old talked to Us at a Schwarzkopf event in New York City and shed all the details about her enviable curls.

When it comes to turning to other stars for a bit of hair inspiration, she admires those who aren’t afraid to change their looks. She was referring to Kim Kardashian. Robin Wright. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Victoria Beckham – “She had some epic, iconic hairstyles. It was precisely this playful, trend-setting attitude that led to her partnership with the brand, which offers all types of hair colors to play with.

“I like simply changing a look, whether it’s fashion, hair or makeup. And that’s what Color Ultîme is all about, making it easy and easy to access at home,” she told us. “So it fits perfectly to people who are like me and who like the idea of ​​being able to change things when they’re inspired.”

If so much changes, you might think her hair would have the consequences, but she has a special hair care secret that keeps her curls shiny and healthy, and is just as affordable and easy. “I was just sanding with a coconut oil mask and the results are really great,” she says. “It makes the hair so soft.

The way she does it, she wet her hair before going to bed, apply a layer of coconut oil, and then make it smooth. When she wakes up, she cleans it with shampoo and conditioner and Voila! She is ready to kill the day.

