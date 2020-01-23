Olivia Culpo accuses Jesse Metcalf of cheating Cara Santana

advertisement

Select pages? Olivia Culpo accused Jesse Metcalfe cheating on her “best friend” Cara Santana after the news that the couple stopped together after more than 13 years.

The 27-year-old Miss USA winner from 2012 released two memes on Wednesday, January 22, about her Instagram story that alluded to Metcalfe (41), who Santana (35) was unfaithful to. First, Culpo released a photo of Mean Girls’ figure Regina George, which read: “Don’t cheat … Nobody likes a cheater.” The Reprisal star followed this post with a photo of Kevin McCallister holding a BB gun in his home alone. “When someone unbalances my best friend,” she wrote the post and tagged Santana.

Us Weekly got the news on Wednesday that the John Tucker Must Die star and Santana had split up and “didn’t even live together”.

Olivia Culpo, Jesse Metcalf and Cara Santana. Shutterstock (2)

The insider added, “They’re split and not together. He didn’t cheat on them.”

According to the source, Metcalfe and the Salem star split up on January 4, just a few hours after they attended the 13th annual celebration of The Art of Elysium.

The news of their breakup comes after the Desperate Housewives’ alum with several women was seen in photos published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. Metcalfe was seen holding hands while modeling Livia Pillmann at the Gracias Madre restaurant in West Hollywood. Hours later, he was photographed in the Attic bar in Sherman Oaks, California with a mysterious blonde woman.

Metcalfe and the star of the Santa Clarita diet were more than a decade old before he proposed an emerald 5.5 carat diamond ring in August 2016.

“It took a long time, but we couldn’t be happier,” said the actor at the time.

Courtesy of Olivia Culpo / Instagram

In May 2018, Santana announced that she and Metcalfe had already chosen a location for their upcoming wedding – and it was inspired by their friend Meghan Markle.

“I can tell you it’s on the other side of the pond,” Santana announced at the time. “I’ll take a little cue from my old friend Meghan Markle.”

However, the duo seemed to have slowed down the wedding planning a year later.

“We are nowhere!” Santana told us in March 2019. “It’s crazy. I know there have been so many crazy rumors like” It’s this week. It is the next autumn. “(But we have) no plans. We totally enjoy it and hope to find something soon. “

