Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the race for SAG Awards

British actresses Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer and Phoebe Waller-Bridge all have a chance to win the Screen Actors Guild Awards today.

Oscar winner Colman is recognized for her leading role in the third series of Netflix’s great royal drama The Crown, and competes against her co-star Helena Bonham Carter and Killing Eve’s Comer.

Waller-Bridge has been nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Fleabag.

The BBC black comedy is also in for excellent performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, while “hot priest” Andrew Scott is nominated for excellent performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

Colman, Bonham Carter and Comer all compete for the female actor in a TV drama series, alongside Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show and Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale – while Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage, The Morning Show co-stars Steve Carell and Billy Crudup, This Is Us’s Sterling K Brown and Stranger Things star David Harbor will compete against the male category.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge has been nominated alongside Christina Applegate for Dead To Me, Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara.

Scott is nominated alongside Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas of The Kominsky Method, Bill Hader for Barry and Tony Shalhoub of Maisel.

Emily Watson is also looking for a gong for her work in the Chernobyl Sky Atlantic drama.

She will compete for the female actor in a TV film or limited series prize alongside Patricia Arquette and Joey King for The Act, Michelle Williams for Fosse / Verdon and Toni Collette for the Netflix series Unbelievable.

Watson’s co-star Jared Harris is also nominated, alongside Mahershala Ali for True Detective, Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice, Jharrel Jerome for When They See Us and Sam Rockwell for Fosse-Verdon.

In the film categories, Harriet star Cynthia Erivo plays a leading role for female actor and competes against Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Lupita Nyong’o for us, Renee Zellweger for Judy and Charlize Theron from Bombshell.

Ford against Ferrari star Christian Bale and Rocketman’s Taron Egerton will face male actor in a leading role, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Joaquin Phoenix for Joker.

Johansson is also nominated in the supporting actress, this time for Jojo Rabbit, and will compete against her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, both for Bombshell.

The male nominees are Jamie Foxx for Just Mercy, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman and Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.

Robert De Niro is also honored with the lifelong performance prize during the ceremony.

The prizes are awarded in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

