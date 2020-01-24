advertisement

For some, Olivia Colman Winning the Oscar for Best Actress earlier this year was a surprise as she’s certainly not as well known to casual viewers as some of the other nominees of the year, including Glenn Close. Melissa McCarthy, or Lady Gaga, For others, the honor came as no surprise – Colman is a veteran of numerous British television series and acclaimed films like Hot Fuzz and The Lobster. In an insightful interview with the Sunday Post, Colman talked about her early years before becoming an actress and what she did on the way to success.

Like many other actors, Colman came from a humble background before building an impressive career as a Thespian, including her early work with the comedy duo Mitchell and Webb. She reveals: “I was a cleaning lady in my college days before I met Mitchell and Webb, which was my first break as an actress. I had dropped out of teacher training and was cleaning to make some money. I know people usually say how much they hated their first job, but I loved mine. I love cleaning baseboards and the like. It was pure job satisfaction. I could do that now if it hadn’t all been. “

As for the reason why she was interested in acting, she admits that she had the only feeling she felt motivated as a teenager. She says, “I just wasn’t very good at anything else. I was rubbish at school. I wasn’t an academic. Actually, I wasn’t very good at anything. Then when I was 16 I did a school piece and said,” Oh, I love that ! “I didn’t know you could be an actor. My mother is a nurse. No one I knew ever did.”

