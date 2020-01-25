Olive & June founder of Nail Art Trends

advertisement

<br />

We are all about hair – and make-up too! Here, at stylishWe have never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend that we couldn’t talk about for days. That’s why we started a podcast to keep up with the latest beauty news – from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ code of conduct. Every week, Us weekly Executive editor for beauty and style Gwen Flamberg In our “Get Tressed With Us” podcast, talk to some of the best in the business about what’s new in hair, makeup, and style. Listen up!

Beyonce’s Adidas x Ivy Park Nail Art is just as chic as we expect it to be

advertisement

This week, Gwen and Us weekly Senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed Olive & June founder and CEO Sarah Gibson Tuttle reveal the nail secrets of Hollywood. Tuttle opened the first Olive & June nail studio in Beverly Hills in 2013 and made for a friendly, cool hangout in the neighborhood. The place is so warm that one of her early customers called it the “cheers” of the nails. That is, when “the bar” was full Jessica Alba. Drew Barrymore. Mandy Moore and more of Hollywood’s A-list, which is often in the salon.

Courtesy of Olive and June

Tuttle wanted to spread the good mood, so she launched a line of nail polishes and tools that gave women (and men like Travis, who like to take care of their nails) the opportunity to share an experience like the stars. The nail polish formulas are 7-free for the perfect combination of clean and high performance and are named after “Olive & June Besties” such as MM for Mandy Moore, EC for Fashion Mega Influencer Eva Chen and E + M for the famous Tinseltown stylist duo (and the creators of the chic current / Elliot denim line) Emily and Meritt. Listen to the episode to find out exactly who other Polish colors are named after!

Since we’re in the middle of the award season, we had to talk about our favorite looks in the award season! We agreed that we liked the trend of French manicure (like Scarlett Johansson at the SAG Awards and Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes, the simple stripes and geometric lines that Joey King wore to SAGs, and Lucy Boynton, the chic, black metallic situation of everlasting beauty Check our chat to find out exactly how you can make the look – that’s not your opinion!

Exact Makeup and Hair Products celebrities wore the 2020 red carpet of the Golden Globes

We also talked about new salon trends like dip manicure. While some love the process because of its long-lasting results, Tuttle shows that the method is extremely unsanitary and also destructive to the nails. We were surprised to see that it’s basically an acrylic manicure – and this is a 90s trend that you should skip!

But Tuttle’s real passion is to bring salon trends to life, so we had to discuss how to make a desk mani. Olive & June has launched a unique tool called Poppy that allows even the most uncoordinated to do salon-quality manicures on their own! She also shared the one product that all DIY nail art junkies need that makes it easy to paint designs and helps you clean up your work. Listen to the episode and get the deeds!

The Poppy Tool from Olive & June in action. Courtesy of Olive and June

If you want to learn more about the week’s beauty and style news – including the nail polish hue that has the “it color” of 2020 – you should listen to and subscribe to the full podcast above!

advertisement