Oli sounds positive about resolving all 'pending problems' with India

Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said Tuesday that bilateral disputes with India should be handled by the majority of the governments of both countries, indicating Kathmandu’s political willingness to resolve the dispute over the Kalapani territorial issue with New Delhi.

“The time has come to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue in the lasting interest of our two countries. A stable and majority government in both countries is a suitable moment. To this end, my government remains committed to working closely with the Indian government. Our ministers and respective officials will meet to resolve the differences and promote the partnership agenda, “said Mr Oli about a video link before the inauguration of the integrated checkpoint in Jogbani-Biratnagar that was built with Indian help.

The Kalapani issue was reinstated after India published a new political map in November 2019 that demonstrated its continuing position above the territory as part of Uttarakhand. This was followed by protests and comments from Nepal, although Nepalese high-level diplomats insisted that New Delhi and Kathmandu should resolve the issue through dialogue. In response, India claimed that the political map “accurately” depicted the sovereign territory of India.

Mr Oli also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kathmandu. He said he was looking forward to receiving the Indian leader. Both leaders referred to India’s contribution to earthquake and reconstruction assistance in the Gorkha and Nuwakot districts in Nepal.

Mr. Modi said he was satisfied with the way houses were built with Indian assistance in the Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, and said: “The 2015 earthquake was a painful incident. Natural disasters such as earthquakes test human determination. Every Indian is proud of the way our Nepalese brothers and sisters have courageously tackled the challenge. As a neighbor and friend, this help was our duty. ”

