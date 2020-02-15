Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his failed players to beat Chelsea and revive their top four ambitions in the Premier League.

After scoring only one out of nine possible points, United slipped to ninth place in the table on Monday at Stamford Bridge.

A win against Frank Lampard’s team will bring the Red Devils back three points ahead of fourth-placed blues, with the fifth possibly opening another way into the Champions League after Manchester City were eliminated from European competition in the next two seasons.

Solskjaer, whose team beat Chelsea 4-0 at home on Matchday 1, said: “A win gives us a three point lead, and of course that’s what we have to aim for.”

“We have played them twice this season and did well, but Chelsea are a good team.” You are at home but we will go there to try and win the game.

“We have to, to give ourselves more faith and hope, and to give ourselves the confidence that we can get started because we have to get started.”

After a disappointing 0-0 draw against the wolves before the winter break, United are 35 points after 25 games, 38 behind the runaway leader Liverpool, and are on their way to a lower record than the worst of 64 so far in 2014 achieve.

However, Solskjaer, whose position as United chief is being subjected to an intensive scrutiny, hopes that his team’s break in the mid-season against Marbella will allow them to play in advance.

He added: “It is an advantage for absolutely everyone in the squad, for themselves and for the team. The league will also benefit from this.

“I think the quality of football will improve because December and January were relentless for us. So it’s a good move by the authorities to give this weekend, because at Man United you never really get a two-week spot without a game.

“It’s only up to the boys to show the freshness they showed me this week.”

Odion Ighalo could make a United debut after his surprising loan change from the Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

The 30-year-old Nigerian striker did not travel to Spain. The club feared travel restrictions after the outbreak of the corona virus and could prevent it from returning to England.

But Ighalo will travel to London with his teammates. The club’s other new addition in January, Bruno Fernandes, will make his first appearance at United outside of Old Trafford.