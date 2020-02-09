To educate the public about the importance of nature, Arun Kumar Sahu from the village of Kanteikoli in the Hinjli block of the Ganjam district of Odisha has turned pieces of wood thrown into beautiful artifacts of famous monuments around the world.

“It’s a little effort to motivate people not to waste part of the trees that have been felled for our needs. Because of my artifacts, some people recognize the importance of trees so that they are not cut down unnecessarily, ”said Mr. Sahu.

The 31-year-old began carving artifacts from discarded pieces of wood in 2007. His father, Bhaskar Sahu, is a carpenter and is involved in the manufacture of wooden furniture. After Mr. Sahu dropped out of college, he helped his father in the family business.

When working with his father, Mr. Sahu was shocked to find that much of the wood used to make the furniture was wasted or used as firewood. “So I decided to turn the wasted pieces of wood from our workshop into beautiful artifacts from famous monuments around the world,” he said.

The wooden sculptures he made are elaborate designs and carvings. It had taken him more than a year to build some artifacts like the Taj Mahal in Agra. But other artifacts, like a replica of the Odisha assembly, only took 20 days. A wooden model of the Eiffel Tower in Paris lasted seven months, a miniature version of the India Gate in New Delhi two months.

He now wants a small museum to showcase his artifacts. “I want to include all of the world’s major monuments in my museum so that visitors can see that every human construction in the world is ultimately a gift from nature,” he said.

