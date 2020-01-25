Old voice: Scientists create the sound of the Egyptian mummy - Egypt

advertisement

Researchers say they mimicked the voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy by replicating most of their vocal tract using medical scanners, 3D printing, and an electronic larynx.

In an article published on Thursday in Scientific Reports, the authors said that the technology allowed them to produce a single tone – somewhere between the vowels in “bed” and “bad”.

The eerie tone is unlikely to accurately reflect the speech of the Egyptian priest Nesyamun, whose mummified body the researchers have worked with, since the tongue has lost much of its mass over three millennia.

“We have produced a true-to-original sound for his tract in the current position, but we would not expect an exact language match given his language condition,” said co-author David M. Howard of London’s Royal Holloway College.

The model alone is also not sufficient to synthesize entire words or sentences, the authors say. This would require the ability to compute audio output from the vocal tract if its shape changes.

“But that is currently being worked on, so someday it will be possible,” said Howard.

Rudolf Hagen, an expert in ear, nose and throat medicine at the Würzburg University Hospital, who specialized in thoracic reconstructions and was not involved in the study, expressed skepticism. Even state-of-the-art medicine struggles to give a “normal” voice to people without a chest, he said.

Co-author John Schofield, an archaeologist at the University of York, said the technique could be used to help people interpret the historical heritage.

“When visitors come across the past, it’s usually a visual encounter,” said Schofield. “With this voice we can change that and make the encounter more multidimensional.”

“There is nothing more personal than someone’s voice. We believe it will be an unforgettable experience to hear a voice so long that historical places like Karnak, Nesyamun’s temple come to life,” he said.

