Old standing stone offers company in 'Enys Men'

Bait Director Mark JenkinNext is the horror film from Cornwall Enys MenScreenDaily reports.

“The film is about a woman on an island where only an old stone stands for society and which is haunted by the echoes of the past and the future.”

Jenkin will direct from his own screenplay and co-finance Film4. The producer is Denzil Monk for Bosena, with Johnny Fewings as Executive Producer and Kate Byers and Linn Waite as Associate Producer.

Lauren Dark, Film4’s senior commissioning executive, is responsible for late-stage development and production. Further development and production support is provided by the Sound Image Cinema Lab (Falmouth University).

Filming for Enys Men (Cornish for Stone Island) will begin in Cornwall in May 2020.

