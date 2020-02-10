BERLIN (AP) – Erling Haaland’s sensational start only over the cracks at Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old Haaland scored a hat trick on his debut in just 23 minutes. In his first three games, he scored seven goals. But the great Norwegian striker remained goalless for the first time on Saturday when Dortmund injured the club’s championship title with a 4: 3 loss.

It wasn’t Haaland’s fault – the team’s problems are at the other end of the field.

Dortmund led Bayer Leverkusen 2: 3, but conceded two goals in 81 seconds, just a few days after they were eliminated 2: 3 by the ailing Werder Bremen from the German Cup.

“If you concede so many goals and put yourself in such stupid positions, you can’t win games,” said Dortmund player manager Sebastian Kehl. “The third goal was deserved, we had the game under control, but at the time we were far too passive. We have to go ahead and defend together. It’s not just a problem for defenders. It’s all about work when we don’t have the ball. “

Dortmund’s work with the ball is fine. Since the break in the off-season, the team has scored 19 goals in four Bundesliga games. Together with Haaland, the team has an impressive offensive line-up with Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard and the emerging talent Giovanni Reyna. World Cup winner Mario Götze remained largely an unused substitute on the bench.

But midfield and defense mistakes cost a lot of money all season. Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphaël Guerreiro and Axel Witsel were to blame for Leverkusen, although no Dortmund has been faultless throughout the season.

Dortmund have conceded 32 goals in 21 league games – more than any of their title winners.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has tried variations from his favorite 4-3-3 formation and has temporarily switched to three defenders, with two wingers falling behind to help but the problems remain.

“We do not close crosses. We do not attack the ball. We are not determined enough to defend in the penalty area,” said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc. “We have had these problems for a while. This is the main reason why we are not further up in the table. “

Dortmund have signed the German international Emre Can from Juventus to reduce their defensive concerns. The 26-year-old Can scored a brilliant goal in his debut against the former Leverkusen club, but had no reason to celebrate.

“You won’t win games that way,” Can said of the two late goals conceded. “The team has a lot of potential, but they have to learn one thing – if you play in the front, you have to play dirty.”

Dortmund can be thankful that the two best teams – Bayern Munich and Leipzig – made a goalless draw on Saturday. Dortmund remains third with four points behind FC Bayern, who is one point ahead of Leipzig.

But the next games could be crucial for Favre. Dortmund is facing a tough game against Eintracht Frankfurt at home on Friday before a meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and former coach Thomas Tuchel in the Champions League round of 16 next Tuesday.

