Old Dominion is the latest country music group to appear on stage on Monday (January 20) in the late night talk show with Jimmy Fallon.

Old Dominion played the song against a simple backdrop, which consisted of the warm glow of several lights. The production of the performance was minimal, which allowed lead singer Matthew Ramsey to give emotional weight to the lyrics “Solo fly so long / Nobody sings the harmony”.

The group released the song for the first time in January 2019 and became their seventh number 1 in the Billboard Country Airplay charts in December 2019. “One Man Band” was the first new music the group had released since their 2017 album Happy Endings. The song served as the lead single of the group’s self-titled release, which became Old Dominion’s second # 1 album on Billboard’s Top Country Albums charts.

When it came to making the emotional song, Ramsey said to Rolling Stone, “We’re just trying to write a great song. You just have to worry about your live show and the work you’ve already made progress on what’s next as a songwriter? “

“What comes next for us is not so much to hide behind catchiness and not so much to hide behind the hook as we did. We have allowed ourselves to be a little more open about our emotions and not in them catchy little song to camouflage, “he added.

Old Dominion will tour their “One Man Band” while the group starts their 2020 We Are Old Dominion tour. Country music singer Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce will join the group as opening act on the tour.

