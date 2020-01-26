Old Dominion men's basketball beats FAU, 65-55

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – A.J. Oliver II collapsed 21 career points to lead the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (8-13, 4-4 C-USA) over Florida Atlantic (12-9, 4-4 C-USA) with a 65-55 score on Saturday night for 7,618 fans in Chartway Arena. The 55 points were a low season for the owls.

The Monarchs opened the second half at a 20-9 point, ballooning their lead to 14, 51-37, at 13:49. The owls moved in seven, 59-52, with 2:29 to play, but did not get closer when the ODU made a 10-point win in Norfolk on Saturday night.

“Our boys have been through a lot, so to continue to react and do it tonight and then let the outcome be what it was, this was pretty special, this is good stuff,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones after the win. “I am really proud of the boys. I would have been just as proud of them if we hadn’t won the game for how it reacted and for how they keep coming back. Our boys are so together. It’s a good day for Monarch basketball. “

To go along with the career-high 21 points of Oliver II, he grabbed six rebounds and had two steals. Xavier Green followed with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Malik Curry also finished in double digits, resulting in a 12-point, seven-rebound, six-assist performance. Kalu Ezikpe added nine points and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes of work. Aaron Carver picked up a game-high 12 rebounds.

Before the game, Old Dominion was 31:59 of the possible 40 minutes ahead. ODU achieved benefits for points in the paint (34-19) and quick break points (12-3) for the competition.

In a first half, which underwent six draws and four lead changes, ODU claimed a three-point lead on the half. Oliver II led the way with 10 points, while Carver knocked down half a seven rebounds.

Old Dominion returns to the hardwood on Thursday, January 30, when the Monarchs go to Hattiesburg, Miss. Travel for a showdown in Southern Miss. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

