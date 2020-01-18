Okay, I'm getting going

advertisement

While Tralee was once home to a racetrack and Kerry still offers Listowel and Killarney for horse racing for the cognoscenti, as well as the Dingle Derby as the main prize on the flawless racetrack (pony racing), the Kingdom would never be considered a traditional racing region.

Certainly, as far as Philip Enright was concerned, his background was not one that would have naturally attracted him to that sphere.

However, after being brought to Kennedy Equine Center for a lesson, he went back for more and developed a pleasure for jumping.

However, it was only after he had sat on a racehorse for the first time that the future of his life suddenly opened before his eyes. He would certainly become a jockey.

Now 32, he looks back with pleasure on the days with Tom Cooper, the double Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer who taught him so much at a time when another Tralee-younger and current Curragh-based trainer Michael O’Callaghan is also in the garden worked.

Cooper’s future Gold Cup-winning son Bryan was just a child who walked around.

“I would still be good friends with the Coopers. In all fairness to Tom, he probably taught me a lot about racing from an early age.”

Gerry Cully provided him with his first jockey winner on I Will Now at Downpatrick in August 2005, but it is Cork trainer Robert Tyner who took him to another level.

“I was very lucky that Robert Tyner supported me from day one

“Fortunately, many trainers in Cork and Munster used me for that. The likes of James Dullea, John Joe Walsh, Eoghan O’Grady. Eddie Cawley was very good to me when I started.

“The last few seasons I have broadened my contacts and I also have a nice relationship with Edward O’Grady. I’ve been lucky enough to ride for many trainers, it’s hard to name them all.

“But I wouldn’t be where I am today without Robert Tyner. I started there with one winner in 2006. It took me a while to ride everything, but he gave me the chances and luckily I was lucky enough to get the Pierse Hurdle to win him (at Spring The Que). “

He had sent Sophist to Grade 3 for John McConnell last month, and in February another major handicapped pot landed in Fairyhouse for Tyner at The Halfway Bar.

“From there I grew in confidence and it gave him more confidence in me. He is a brilliant trainer and he has winners every year. It is great to have his support. If you go bad, he will assist you anyway. “

Injury is part of his profession, but Enright has been happy for over 15 years in that regard.

The first was a two-month absence caused by a broken left wrist that suffered during a fall in Killarney in 2014.

The next serious spell on the sidelines was four and a half months, initially due to a broken left leg that occurred in Tipperary the following year. Just when he got fit again, he broke his heel during a school accident.

There was a broken jaw in Thurles three years ago that ruled him out for six weeks and then the fall in Limerick in October 2018, leaving him with a broken T6 vertebra in his back and an injury to the neck. But after seven weeks he was back in the saddle.

This is a fairly clean record for a jump jockey and, together with a wonderful workrate, has contributed to a consistent performance level.

“I get around as much as possible and I ride in many school races. The people I drive for are loyal to me.

I suppose I am very lucky to be able to do 9-10 easily enough, which means that if there is a better handicap, you will not lose the ride because of the weight. And sometimes you can take an extra ride and if that wins, it opens another door.

“Touch wood, I was very lucky with injuries. For one or two seasons I missed a few good months, but otherwise I was lucky. “

Preists Leap, trained Tom O’Leary, was an important horse in the development of Enright’s career, winning the Thyestes Chase in 2008 and 12 months later. They also completed the course in two Aintree Grand Nationals.

There was an element of fortune that Enright was referring to in establishing that partnership.

“Conor O’Dwyer couldn’t handle the weight and he really brought me to the front. I rode winners at the time, but it was great and very happy that he had brought me forward. It was a huge help back then.”

Later, the Westerner Point, trained by Eoghan O’Grady, sent him to Tim Duggan Chase triumphs in 2016 and 2018.

Carrigmoorna Rock (Tyner) and Davids Charm (Walsh) won a few more rank 3 wins, while other highlights are a series of rank 2s, in the Hilly Way Chase on Days Hotel for Henry de Bromhead and the EBF Mares’ Novice Chase on the Tyer conditioned Byerley Babe.

“The victory in the Hilly Way on Days Hotel for Henry de Bromhead was probably one that put me in the spotlight. I have also driven many winners for Henry, he has also been very good to me. Things like that help.

“Days Hotel was in Punchestown rank 1 the year Sprinter took over Sacre to take over Sizing Europe (in 2013) and it was unreal to be involved. Even before the race the parade ring was 10 deep. I have never experienced anything like this in Ireland, before or after, and only saw something similar in the Grand National in Aintree. “

Enright reached the 30-winner in Punchestown in Ireland on Wednesday, equal to his best record ever, and for the record, was Tony Martin in Musselburgh in Scotland yesterday (part of a double in the day).

“Things fly thank God. I get a lot of winners and many rides for different trainers, which is great. Ken Whelan, my agent, is doing great. He works hard for me. He is in all fairness every morning. “

He mainly derives satisfaction from the pleasure that his parents, Marian and Paudie have, from his success.

“My mother and father, I would not have gotten anywhere without their support,” emphasizes the Dunmanway pilot. “My mother got up every morning at six o’clock to drop me at Tom Cooper’s.

“I left school after the third year and in all honesty, while my parents were not overly happy, they said they would support me and if I ever wanted to come home, I could.

“To do it right now, I feel like I’m paying them back for their belief in me.”

The ambition now is to enter into a partnership with a Grade 1 horse. He tasted it in Punchestown at Days Hotel, and knows what a really good horse feels like, because he won twice on the future Champion Chaser Special Tiara.

He was very free and I drove him in many of the school races for Henry before he ever ran. The first few days I drove him to school races, he was pretty busy!

“Henry was grateful and let me ride him. He won his first hurdle for the first time and I won a beginner’s chase on him and he went pretty well.

“That is what you get up for in the morning. Every time you put your leg over a three or four year old, you hope you like him as much as she does. I love riding young horses at school races because there is a chance is that one of them is a superstar. “

And the dream lives on.

