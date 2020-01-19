advertisement

WILMINGTON, NC (AP) – Mike Okauru enforced overtime with a late dive into regulation, then shot the basket and added two free throws in the last 25 seconds of overtime to allow UNC Wilmington at Northeastern 76-74 and his first win Stopping by in eight Colonial Athletic Association starts on Saturday night.

Jordan Roland slapped show jumpers for the last 65 seconds to give Northeastern a 66-64 lead, but after a break, Okauru took the ball on the wing and hit the road to make a dunk undecided.

Northwestern took a four point lead in extra time before Okauru eliminated the deficit with two free throws and a defeat at the edge. Brian Tolefree scored in the layup to put the Hawks in front, and Okauru scored again: 25 to score 74-70, and his two free throws put the game out of reach at 76-72.

advertisement

Tolefree finished with 17 points for Wilmington (6-15, 1-7) and Okauru added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Shykeim Phillips added 14 points.

Roland ended the race with 38 points and led Northeastern 10-9, 4-3. Tyson Walker contributed 17 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement