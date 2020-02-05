Advertisement

The residents of Lagos do not refuse to express their displeasure at the state’s ban on motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke).

Since the ban on okadas, which are the most common form of public transportation in the city, there have been long queues at bus stops, increased bus fares and insane traffic, with most Lagosians having to travel long distances to get to their destination.

Advertisement

To further clarify their point of view, a peaceful protest, #OccupyLagos, will be held on Saturday near Eko Atlantic.

The demonstrators are advised to identify themselves in comfortable sports clothing, posters and identification documents. Drinking water, sunglasses, hats, and sunscreens are also recommended, and it has also been stressed that peace and state activities are not disrupted during the protest.

Advertisement