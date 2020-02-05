Advertisement

The ban on Okadas and Keke NAPEPs in the state of Lagos seems to hit people much more than the state government had expected.

The residents of the state were on their way to work this morning when they met something on their way to Iyana Ipaja that was described as a riot.

Videos show people throwing stones, burning tires, boards and a police car, and there are also reports of shootings.

They say Okada drivers, bus drivers, and police officers are involved in the uprising.

Convince yourself of photos and videos:

I am in the middle of a terrible turmoil in Iyana Ipaja, they destroy buses, there are gunshots and stone throws. Everyone should stay away, you can’t get away with your vehicles because they will be destroyed pic.twitter.com/dxo9SwuHsa

– Mariam bint Harun (@ Mariamuwane) February 5, 2020

Iyana Ipaja is on fire.

Okada driver X Danfo driver X Sars (Police) pic.twitter.com/eDYJLydgYe

– Malik Peter (@ empee4ur), February 5, 2020

Serious shooting and riot in Iyanaipaja between the task force and the local bike men. Please try not to use this axis. Use an alternative axis. God will protect us all. pic.twitter.com/Qh1kVZ930n

– waje (@ orchtv1) February 5, 2020

If you are planning to travel to Iyana Ipaja today, you should try to rethink pic.twitter.com/DTAO9VuVPi

– Mayor of Ikotun (@Bard_Boi_) February 5, 2020

According to eyewitnesses, this happens in Iyana Ipaja. But how is that supposed to solve Nigerian problems? pic.twitter.com/4rnP3hm3Wh

-. (@SmartAtuadi) February 5, 2020

Pls don’t go through iyana ipaja axis

There is turmoil where motorcyclists and emergency workers fight

The task force confiscated the bicycles and the men decided to block the street from passing buses and cars, and the police fired

Please stay away from the axis. pic.twitter.com/LlxwW8e5JM

– ᵋᵛʳʸᵝᵒᵈᵞᶫᵞᵏˢ Teepsy (@ Oluwateepsy2) February 5, 2020

Please stay away from iyana ipaja

Task force and local bike men fight against it. Use the alternative axis, God will protect us all.

pic.twitter.com/GmTnVrf570

– harbiolarOmo_march (@MisterAbiola) February 5, 2020

I’m hiding somewhere, they also blocked the exits. The shots are increasing, I don’t know if it’s the police or the thugs. It’s an excitement out here

Iyana Ipaja pic.twitter.com/B6Fgd8VY7D

– Mariam bint Harun (@ Mariamuwane) February 5, 2020

