Since the Okadas and Kekes ban came into effect on February 1, commuting around Lagos has been crazy difficult.

HAM has not only left the traffic behind, a drive through the streets will also show how difficult it was for people to find means of transport.

Danfo drivers have been reported to increase fees knowing that commuters have no choice but to submit to ridiculous fares.

That’s why punch MC Oluomo, the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State Chapter, has warned drivers of rising tariffs.

Whoever catches rising tariffs is punished according to the rules of the union, said Oluomo.

The union is also working intensively with investors to deploy more buses and more commercial vehicles in the metropolis to alleviate the hardship caused by the ban.

“We advise both commercial riders, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria and the Motorcycle Operators Association of Lagos to be patient and work with Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officials and comply with traffic law.

“It is a punishable offense to drive on BRT lanes or against traffic. Follow the traffic rules and regulations, behave properly.

