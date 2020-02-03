Advertisement

The government of the State of Lagos recently announced a decision to exclude motorcycles and tricycles, popularly known as Okada and Keke Marwa, from driving on major highways and selected roads in 15 municipalities in the state.

The new law, which came into force on Saturday, February 1, has already taken its toll on the Lagosians as many have turned to Twitter to express their displeasure. After the ban. Some residents were stranded at bus stops on Monday, February 3, others walked several miles to their destinations, while horses were also seen on the street.

According to TVC News, some tricycles and motorcyclists had reportedly gathered on the Ijora dam axis of Apapa Street and set bonfires to protest against the state government’s requirements. Police have reportedly tried to end the protest, causing a conflict between the parties.

Check out their reactions below:

With the Lagos #OkadaBan, as usual, we opted for the option in which from the point of view of public policy the least considerations and plans were made. If you’re introducing 65 buses and 14 new ferries tomorrow, introduce them first and see how they work before you announce a ban.

– Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) February 3, 2020

The main cause of traffic in Lagos is Danfo, but your government believes that banning Okada and Napep, who save lives, is the solution. Someone who wakes up at 5 a.m. to stop the traffic has to wake up at 3 a.m. Your government lacks human emotional intelligence #OkadaBan #Otrek

– Dr. PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) February 3, 2020

They canceled bicycles and tricycles, but there is no other way for them to make a living. What will they eat until this is properly regulated? #OkadaBan

– CHINKO EKUN (@ChinkoTiger) February 3, 2020

As expected, Okada Riders & Keke Riders started protesting in Lagos, they are Stoning Buses & Burning Tires.

Be sure and let others know 🙏 # OkadaBanpic.twitter.com / Rzs8BJtciN

– King Nonny (@Zaddy_nomso) February 3, 2020

Who are the transportation experts who designed this plan? I doubt there were any. The chaotic consequences of #Okadaban cannot be described as unintentional. How many people have moved on the prohibited routes? What alternatives were presented BEFORE the ban?

– YY. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 3, 2020

I saw that today in the area of ​​Egbeda. O’Horse. The boys said 3,200 to Ikeja. Only 2 passengers #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/XQowVTFIqV

– Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle), February 2, 2020

You cannot blame #OkadaBan for the government decision. Yes, there should have been palliative measures to mitigate the impact of the shock on people. However, if there were no okadas, the Igbobi Hospital would not be overloaded today.

– (@CRawkeen) February 3, 2020

I thought I was late for work until I saw my boss in the crowd !!! I took this picture as an answer to the question #otrek #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/zUpP5WTgbP

– ghost 👻 (@__papilo_) February 3, 2020

If you see Lagosians stranded at bus stops, people walking to their various destinations, and spending more on fare, you can conclude that Sanwo-Olu has no idea.

I am not even against the ban, but it is HEARTLESS to do so without alternative precautions. # OkadaBan

– Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) February 1, 2020

Let me analyze the far-reaching effects of #OkadaBan and Keke on Nigerians.

1. Increase crime rate.

2. Increase the cost of living

3. Loss of life during an emergency.

4. Low fuel sales for gas stations.

5. No more selling vulcanizers

6. Increase in work delay

– Youngichu ™ (@youngichu) February 2, 2020

If the government of Lagos wants to ban #Okada and Tricyclea to make Lagos look like other megacities, they should provide the transportation alternatives that these megacities have, e.g. B. a subway system and electric trains to relieve the streets. #OkadaBan

– DR.PENKING (@drpenking) February 2, 2020

Most Okada drivers are street boys who have chosen a legitimate hustle and bustle instead of engaging in robbery or kidnapping, and now that they’re banned, guess what they’re going to do to make ends meet ?? ?! # OkadaBan

– Sir Vage (@sammie_chika) February 2, 2020

Ohorse 😭, from Egbeda to Ikeja only N3200. This #OkadaBan brings out people’s creativity. 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/BgDxC4QBc6

– Ayemojubar 🎗 (@ayemojubar) February 2, 2020

Dear Lagosians

I just want to tell you that #OkadaBan is very bad in Lagos. Traffic in Lagos will be crazy now. I am not surprised when someone tells me that he / she is in Lagos for 10 hours. pic.twitter.com/DW15qyEL9z

– A.j. (@Adusco_) February 3, 2020

I wonder why we don’t have sensible leaders. You have not created jobs for people, but you are taking on the jobs that they have. If so in Lagos today, what will happen on Monday?

They don’t talk about mega city when civil and economic rights are denied @ RealOlaudah # OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/DGXpTC7Fpy

– AGBATOR SOLOMON O (@ primus231_) February 1, 2020

