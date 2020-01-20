OK State fights for brother of 2020 Horns signatory

advertisement

An offer that should be sent soon for the 2022 Texas football recruiting class could go to signator Jaden Hullaby’s brother, Landon Hullaby.

Although it feels like it is far away, locking a solid group for the 2022 soccer recruitment class in Texas is a process that really starts out of season. One of the most striking goals for the 2022 recruitment class in Texas that comes up early is the brother of a three-star signer of the same program, which is Manson Timlaview’s Landon Hullaby.

As part of the 2020 recruitment class, the Texas Longhorns football program signed off one of their more versatile signers during the early signing period with three-star Mansfield Timberview athlete Jaden Hullaby. Jaden is the older brother of Landon, but will no longer play with him at Mansfield Timberview High School.

More than a dozen schools that have sent a scholarship offer Landon the way, but the Longhorns want to place themselves in the midst of a number of programs trying to win its interests early. But the Longhorns have that one major advantage of signing the National Declaration of Intent from his brother Jaden.

advertisement

Landon is said to be leaning early toward the Big 12 enemy Oklahoma State Cowboys, but he seems excited about the interest of the Longhorns. Oklahoma State is one of the striking schools on the Hullaby offering that also includes the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears, Nebraska Cornhuskers, USC Trojans, Utah Utes and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

In addition, an official offer from Landon from the Longhorns could soon come. He has a lot of work to his advantage to pick up that offer from Texas. The role that his brother will play in his recruitment should be more than enough to get that from the Longhorns quickly.

Landon is a 6-foot and 185-pound athlete who plays on the defensive side of the ball at Mansfield Timberview. The Mansfield, TX, native is primarily a defensive back, and its length may be something that catches the attention of the Longhorns.

With the recent recruitment of former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash as the next defense coordinator in Texas, the need for this program to win more longer corner backs is growing. Texas could use an athlete like Landon in their defensive backfield.

Next: Who are the most important visiting recruits in Texas in January

The recruitment of Hullaby becomes important to look ahead. Head coach Tom Herman fights Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy to let Landon land on all accounts at this point. But there is probably a long way to go before he announces his bet.

advertisement