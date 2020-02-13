Millennials are now the largest group of U.S. home buyers – 37% of all buyers in 2018, according to the National Association of Realtors. But many millennials still rely on the “Bank of Mom and Dad” to find a home because they can’t afford the down payment. Millennials pay an average down payment of around 8% of the purchase price, which is significantly less than with baby boomers who pay around 20%.

While millennials will still form the largest group of home buyers for the foreseeable future, another cohort is closer to the horizon: Generation Z.

These are people who were born between 1995 and 2010 and the oldest of them start buying houses. Gen Z accounted for 2.4% of Caliber Home Loans’ home buyers in 2019, compared to around 1% in 2018. Gen Z also accounted for almost 2% of our volume. This is a significantly smaller number of our refinancing customers (below 1%), probably because those who have already bought a house have not owned one long enough to benefit from falling interest rates.

Overall, Gen Z accounted for around 2% of housing loans in the fourth quarter of 2019. These young people bought homes at an average price of $ 160,000, which, according to Realtor.com, is well below the $ 256,500 of millennials. Gen Z also pays about 5% for a down payment. Most of the home buying activity in this generation is concentrated in the South and Midwest, where prices are not as high as on the coasts.

The trend of Gen Z buying houses will only accelerate if they complete high school and college, get jobs, and start families. The effects of this generation can already be felt all over the world – Gen Z, for example, accounts for 20% of the Brazilian population.

Unlike millennials, Gen Z did not fully experience the major financial crisis of 2008.

In the United States, Gen Z will redesign the homebuying market with its norms, tastes, preferences and aspirations. Unlike millennials, Gen Z did not fully experience the major financial crisis of 2008, so they may not be as risk averse when buying a home. They may be more willing to take the plunge into home ownership and start their own version of the American dream with less concern.

In addition, these people are “digital natives” because they do not know a world without the Internet, mobile phones, social media and the Internet of Things. This means that Gen Z may want to complete the entire mortgage process online instead of speaking to someone in a branch.

Read: Would you like to receive information about property and property trends in 2020? Check out these simple internet tools

According to a McKinsey study, Gen Z values ​​uniqueness and community. You may want houses that are unusual or within walking distance of friends and relatives. The freedom to go outside a house and have access to restaurants, concerts and other experiences is something that gives them priority.

There may also be a significant overlap between Gen Z and those working in the gig economy as work becomes more fluid and less tied to an employer. It is up to the mortgage banks to make it easier for these young Americans to access finance to buy a home. As the type of work changes, so should a mortgage. It is important that mortgage companies adapt to the changing needs of our potential customers.

Saniv This is CEO of Caliber Home Loans. Previously, he was CEO of CitiMortgage.

Read: 5 ways the real estate market will surprise us all in 2020

More: How unfair mortgage and housing practices affect you and your neighborhood – and what can be done about it