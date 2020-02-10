Oil futures eased on Monday after Chinese demand for crude oil eased as a result of the Corona virus outbreak and it was unlikely that OPEC and its allies would immediately further cut production.

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil for March Delivery

declined 18 cents or 0.4% to $ 50.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while April Brent crude

lost 11 cents or 0.2% to $ 54.36 a barrel.

Relying on data from Sublime China Information, analysts from ING said that the refining quota for independent refineries in Shandong was 50.33% on February 7, after 64.56% before the New Year holidays. An increase in stocks of petroleum products as a result of the spread of the corona virus and the subsequent shutdown across China has forced refineries to reduce requirements, the analysts said.

The reopening of Chinese factories should begin on Monday after a long shutdown of the new lunar year to slow the spread of the virus.

Oil fell into a bear market that was slumped more than 20% from last week’s high after concerns over the negative global demand from the corona virus triggered a sell-off.

China’s health ministry said Monday that another 3,062 cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of mainland to 40,171. The death toll rose by 97 to 908. The death toll has exceeded the 774 attributed to SARS, a 2003 virus outbreak in China.

Meanwhile, the director general of the World Health Organization warned on Sunday that countries outside of China should be prepared for the spread of the coronavirus in order to accelerate.

It remains unclear whether the organization of the petroleum exporting countries and their allies, particularly Russia, will further reduce production beyond an existing agreement on production restrictions. A joint meeting of the Technical Committee last week issued the recommendation to save another 600,000 barrels a day, but Russia said it needed more time to review the proposal.

In other energy trading in March gasoline

fell 0.1% to $ 1.5225 a gallon during March of heating oil

was 0.5% at $ 1.6348 per gallon.

March natural gas futures

decreased 4% to $ 1.784 per million British thermal units.