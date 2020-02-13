Oil futures ended higher on Thursday, extending their winning streak to a third session in a row as the potential for production cuts at OPEC + increased despite an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in China and lower forecasts for growth in oil demand Optimism led.

“Crude oil prices are cautious of a three-day winning streak amidst a broader bearish move as OPEC + potential measures and efforts to curb the COVID-19 spread leave room for optimism,” said Robbie Fraser, a senior commodity analyst at Schneider Electric a note.

“While confirmed cases of COVID-19 … have recently increased, reports from the Hubei province of China, the increase is due to a change in the methodology for diagnosing the virus rather than a sudden increase in transmission,” he said.

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Futures for delivery in March

CLH20 + 0.80%

25 cents, or 0.5%, is priced at $ 51.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while April Brent crude

BRNJ20, + 0.30%

rose 55 cents or 1% to $ 56.34 a barrel at ICE Futures Europe. The prices for both benchmarks increased in the last two sessions.

China reported 254 new deaths from the virus on Thursday in the last 24 hours, while the number of new cases increased by 15,152 after the government in Hubei province, a severely affected country, used a new method to diagnose infections of the novel coronavirus strain, reported to have originated in Wuhan, China last year and was recently classified by the World Health Organization as coronavirus disease. The new numbers brought a total of 1,362 deaths from the outbreak, while the total number of confirmed cases rose to 59,804.

Despite the news, “oil is coming back because it is no surprise to traders that China is reporting cases,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group.

The drop in demand reported by the International Energy Agency “was not a shock either,” he told MarketWatch. “I think retailers have already priced in more demand destruction than has actually happened.”

The IEA lowered its forecast for oil demand growth to the slowest pace since 2011, blaming the virus outbreak on Thursday. The Paris-based agency is now assuming that global demand for crude oil will increase by 825,000 barrels a day in 2020, a decrease of 365,000 barrels a day from the previous forecast.

The organization of the petroleum exporting countries also lowered its forecast for the growth of crude oil demand this year on Wednesday.

At a meeting earlier this month, the Group’s Joint Technical Committee recommended that the current production cuts that started in January be extended to the end of this year. They should expire in late March beforehand. The committee also recommended “further adjust production until the end of the second quarter”. OPEC and OPEC + will hold their next official meetings in Vienna from March 5th to 6th.

Flynn said he believes that non-OPEC member Russia “will eventually give in to OPEC to cut production”.

On Wednesday, Wednesday’s Energy Information Administration data that U.S. crude oil reserves rose for a third consecutive week rose 7.5 million barrels a week to February 7, while gasoline and distillate inventories declined.

Back on Nymex, March gasoline

RBH20, + 0.25%

fell 0.05% to $ 1.5802 a gallon while heating oil in March

HOH20 + 0.44%

added 0.3% to $ 1.6805 per gallon.

Natural gas futures, meanwhile, fell lower, though data from the US government showed a more than expected weekly decline in fuel supply.

Read: Why natural gas prices could continue to fall after the 2016 low

The EIA reported Thursday that domestic natural gas deliveries decreased 115 billion cubic feet in the week of February 7. That compared to a drop of 108 billion cubic feet, forecast by analysts interviewed by S & P Global Platts.

March natural gas

NGH20, -0.60%

1% to $ 1.826 per million British thermal units.