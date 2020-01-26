advertisement

Hello people, it’s the start of another decade. Even when January is almost over, this decade is still fresh, right? Many of us already have plans and resolutions for this year, but allow me to add a little more. Now, before you get angry and growl, you should realize that without these points you may not get the desired results from your set goals.

Stop apologizing for your thoughts and beliefs

Unless your thoughts and beliefs are racist, sexist or just mean, you should not apologize. Do you and be you!

Learn to learn

That you already have a prejudice or idea in mind about a certain subject does not mean that it is the right one. It is 2020, we have Google and books. Do your research and make a decision about how you really think about a topic so that you can justify it when you speak out. Do not get stuck in your myopic views or ideologies, read far and wide and learn so many things.

Stand up for yourself

When faced with setbacks, learn “say no, this is not what I did or said”. Do not be the person who says yes, even if it is not to your advantage. This decade is no longer benefited – at your workplace or even at home.

Talk to me

I cannot emphasize this enough. It is not enough to believe in equal opportunities, we must also have the courage to restrain our colleagues, family members and even our bosses. Personally, I promised myself that I would not tolerate chauvinistic and sexist comments against me, either from my boss or family. It is not enough to stand for something, we must also restrain people so that they can learn to be responsible for the words that come out of their mouths.

Learn to budget

It would surprise you that not many people sit down every month to budget. Budgeting teaches discipline. Strict adherence would pay off in the long term. Make an overview of your expenses every month and allocate a certain amount to it. Also strictly follow the budget. That is the only way it will work for you. Is this difficult? Oh well, that’s it. But believe me when I say it pays.

Save

This cannot be emphasized enough. Put money aside for your savings every month. You can open another bank account for this purpose (don’t get an ATM so you won’t be tempted) Don’t touch your savings for whatever reason, unless there is an emergency, of course. It will surprise you how strict discipline will ultimately benefit you.

Be nice

You would think this is fundamental, right? It is not surprising. Every day, through my interactions and what I see, I have noticed that the friendly acts shown are extremely few. It doesn’t take anything away from you to become a decent person or do random acts of kindness, such as slowing down so that people can cross the road. It is difficult here for those who do not have a car and help is good. Being a decent person builds your character. Let’s stop judging and show more compassion. You can start a personal mission – show a random nice act every day. Only one, and see how much better your life will be.

Don’t be a hypocrite

When you preach something, have the courage to show it. Don’t be here to talk and condemn, meanwhile you are not who you claim to be.

And last but not least…

We are all able to do much more than we think we can. We are all much stronger than we think we are. Just have faith and keep pushing.

Have courage, be kind and be a better you.

Here you have it, which of these tips are you going to put into practice right away? Add more? Please share it with me.

