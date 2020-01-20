Ohio St. head coach disappointed in calls, loss, and for his players

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-29 01: 52: 25.0

GLENDALE, AZ – Ohio Street head coach Ryan Day trudged into the interview room after the game, letting everyone know he was disappointed. Disappointed with the loss. Disappointed by the officials. Disappointed with his players.

Ohio St. took an early 16-0 lead when Clemson came back for a 29:23 win in the Fiesta Bowl thriller on Saturday night.

“Yes, it’s difficult to walk into a locker room with such a great team that plays its heart and is unable to celebrate a win,” said Day. “But our boys played hard. I’m feeling a number of emotions right now: proud, sad and undoubtedly angry. But here, too, I thought our boys left everything on the field. We played hard and brave. But there were certainly many games in this game that didn’t go our way. Very difficult to swallow at the moment. And we really have to watch the movie and find out what really happened in some of these games because in a game like this where the error rate is so low, a game can change the game. It didn’t seem like we had any of these pieces. Anyway, we’ll answer questions from here. “

An early goal call forced Ohio St. defender Shaun Wade to retire, and a Clemson fumble that was returned for a touchdown was later lifted, and Day said it was probably best not to explain his feelings in detail ,

“It’s too tight at the moment and I’m probably too emotional to really talk about it. I have to watch the film and see what that was, ”said Day. “But I know there were some pieces that were played on the field and then knocked over, and if they knocked it over, there must be undeniable evidence. If they thought it was right, we have to look at it. What was special about these games was surely that the catch that was returned for a touchdown was such a big game. The Shaun Wade piece was a fourth piece.

“It was such a huge game. The J.K. Catching dobbins were big pieces and they didn’t go our way. So don’t cry over it. But at the same time these were big pieces that didn’t get in our way. And certainly a number of emotions about it again. “

Day said the horse chestnuts could overcome what he considered questionable.

“Yes. Again, I think there are a number of emotions, because even though these things happened, we overcame them. We just kept fighting and playing,” said Day. “It was like you didn’t have any Just keep going. I think if we look back it will be overwhelming. With all the game-changing games that happen in one game, these things have to beat a team like Clemson, in which you play in a semi-final. You need this one or two games, then missing a few of them, that hurts you. Another set of emotions. We’ll rest on it. Watch the movie and get going. “

As is often the case when two large teams meet, the team that makes the fewest mistakes usually wins, and Day said he was disappointed that it wasn’t his team.

“I only know when two great teams will come together, it depends on a few games and tonight it will be time again. But it was a very strange game, ”said Day. “I thought our boys played really well. I thought we played well. Clemson, give them credit. They have a really good team and the defending champions. You do a great job. (Trevor) Lawrence came down and had a great ride at the end of the game and they did a good job in defense. But again, I’m very, very disappointed that we couldn’t win this game. “

