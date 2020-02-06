Deborah Chu

February 6, 2020

Up-and-coming artists from marginalized groups in Scotland are to receive financial support during this one-week creative residence

To achieve greater representation in the British and Scottish art scene, Glasgow-based creative platform OH141 and the renowned sculpture park and art gallery Jupiter Artland have teamed up to announce their first creative residency program. Rising Residency is a one-week and fully funded creative residence open to emerging Scottish artists who identify as women, people with color, LGBTQ + and / or working class – communities that have historically been underrepresented in the art world.

Applicants must have lived and worked in Scotland for at least three years. Artists from all disciplines – be it sculpture, design, performance or any other medium of visual practice – are asked to apply. Applicants do not need to have attended art school. The four successful candidates will be selected by a jury of artists and curators who are currently at the forefront of community-led artistic practices in Scotland, including Claire Feeley of Jupiter Artland, OH141 co-founder Sarra Wild, and artists Alberta Whittle, Furmaan Ahmed and Andrew Sim ,

Rising residency is a subsistence minimum at which successful applicants receive £ 500. In addition to this financial support, applicants are given space to work on new or existing work as well as weekly guidance from the panelists in the form of criticism, workshops and discussions. The residence will culminate in an exhibition of her work at the Jupiter Rising Festival, which will return to Jupiter Artland on August 29 and 30, 2020 with further offers of avant-garde music, art, film and performance.

Applicants for the Rising Residency must submit the following documents:

– Please provide your name, preferred pronoun and contact information: including your address and availability for the dates of your stay.

– An artist’s statement that describes your practice and areas of interest. (500 words)

– Up to 5 examples of existing works in each medium (with captions and short description if necessary)

– A brief description of what you want to achieve in this residence.

The closing date for entries is 5 March 2020 at 5 p.m. Submissions should be sent as a single PDF (with all files attached) to [email protected]

