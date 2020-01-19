Oh-for-Chapel Hill is over! Tigers defeated the UNC to end the 0-59 series

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-11 18: 51: 01.0

Aamir Simms helped lead Clemson to victory at UNC. (Photos by Bob Donnan / USAT)

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The Tigers are no longer Chapel Hill. The series is over after 59 games.

Clemson used a 12-2 run at the end of the regulation to force overtime, and the Tigers continued that momentum in extra time to clinch the Chapel Hill program’s first win in 60 attempts. All of this resulted in a 79:76 victory for the Tigers against the UNC on Saturday afternoon at the Dean Smith Center.

Clemson improves to 8-7 overall and 2-3 in the ACC, while UNC drops to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the league.

Aamir Simms led Clemson by 20 points, while Tevin Mack and John Newman each gained 17 points. Brandon Robinson led the UNC with 27 points, Armando Bacot with 21.

Clemson was 12 out of 31 from the 3-point range, while UNC was only 6 out of 26. UNC shot 42.4 percent from the field (23.1 3FG%) to the 43.3 percent mark from Clemson. The tigers made eight of their last 10 field goal attempts.

“It was a remarkable win. I’m incredibly proud of our players,” said head coach Brad Brownell. “North Carolina played hard. We did a few runs, but they always came back. I thought we played some great games at the end of the game. It was a great execution of Aamir’s 3-point shot ( Simms). In stoppage time, we made a few backdoor cuts that worked well. I thought our team played incredibly well. “

Browell said it was a relief to see the series finally end.

“We are definitely happy that it is over. Changing the narrative is a good thing,” said Brownell. “You have to be really proud of this team because they fought, didn’t give in and made great punches and great games.”

The Tigers started overtime with layups from John Newman and Hunter Tyson to take Clemson 74-70 in the lead. The heels equalized by a little over two minutes, but Trapp’s catch-up and a free throw from Curran Scott brought Clemson back to 77-74.

Armando Bacot met a jumper with 36 seconds remaining to score 77-76. UNC missed two 3-points in the last seconds.

The Tigers worked overtime with a 12-2 run to end regulation. North Carolina led in the second half at eleven and eight minutes, just over two minutes. However, the tigers began to retreat and Aamir Simms’ 3-pointer, 34 seconds ahead, reduced the tar advantage to just one at 68-67.

The tar heels turned and Clyde Trapp had the golden opportunity to give Clemson the lead, but he missed two free throws with 15 seconds remaining that seemed to kill the tigers’ chances. Brandon Robinson of UNC made two free throws to take the heels 70-67 in the lead, but Simms pushed a 3-pointer from the left wing three seconds before the extension ended.

UNC head coach Roy Williams said in the media postgame that he should have had his team foul on Simms.

“I told them that if I die tomorrow or 20 years from now, it is the greatest regret I have in 32 years as a coach,” said Williams. “These kids really need a win and their coach let them down today.”

The two teams exchanged shots for most of the second half before UNC began to withdraw. A Clemson defender slumped inside and Robinson found himself with the ball and dropped the deep shot. After 5:25 minutes, Robinson dropped another 3-pointer and brought North Carolina 66: 55 in the lead.

Clemson returns to the floor on Tuesday evening and receives Duke at 7:00 p.m. match.

** More come from Chapel Hill.

