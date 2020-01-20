Officials say two Iraqi anti-government protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces - Iraq

advertisement

The Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and fired shots during clashes with anti-government protesters overnight and Monday morning in Baghdad, killing two demonstrators and wounding dozens of protesters.

The clashes prompted the authorities to close major roads and thoroughfares to the center of the Iraqi capital.

The violence is the most recent since protests in Iraq last week after a brief pause amid tensions between Washington and Tehran following a U.S. drone attack that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad earlier this month.

After a brief pause, anti-government protests are again underway in Lebanon, which are entering a new, violent phase because anger is worsening due to the worsening economic crisis and the inactivity of politicians. Hundreds of people were injured over the weekend as security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets in clashes in downtown Beirut.

In Baghdad, tear gas and gunfire were fired near Sinak Bridge and nearby Tayaran Square, which has been the scene of violence in recent days. One gunshot wound killed one protester while another died after being hit in the head by a tear gas canister.

An Iraqi protester is responding to tear gas fired by security forces in clashes in central Iraqi Baghdad on January 20, 2020. AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed

A statement from the Baghdad Operations Command said fourteen officers were wounded by a group of stone-thrown “instigators of violence” when they tried to secure the entrance to Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protest movement.

“Despite these measures, our armed forces continued to exercise restraint and pursue the security tasks assigned to them,” the statement said.

A security official announced that at least nine people have been arrested so far after the National Security Council authorized the security forces to arrest protesters blocking major roads and roundabouts.

The UN envoy to Iraq, meanwhile, has called on Iraqi political elites to renew their commitment to reform and peaceful protests.

“All steps taken so far to address people’s concerns will remain hollow if they are not completed,” said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in a UN statement. “The violent repression of peaceful demonstrators is unbearable and must be avoided at all costs.” ‘

In the southern city of Nasiriyah, demonstrators blocked the highway that connected the city to the southern oil-rich province of Basra. At least six demonstrators were wounded when unidentified gunmen fired at them from a racing car, a medical official said.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity according to the regulations.

On Sunday, demonstrators in Baghdad and southern Iraq burned tires and blocked the main roads. At least 27 people were injured in clashes in Baghdad. Iraqi activists gave the government a week to respond to demands for comprehensive political reform, or said they would increase the pressure from new demonstrations.

The uprising began on October 1, when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to tackle rampant government corruption, poor public services, and job shortages. The protesters are calling for early elections and the elimination of the ruling elite to end the political system of the sects in Iraq.

The anti-government movement had achieved several successes before the strike in the United States distracted public attention. In December, the highly revered Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called for support for the government of Adel Abdul-Mahdi to be withdrawn, resulting in the Prime Minister’s resignation.

Later that month, lawmakers passed an important new electoral law to give voters more influence over who was elected to office.

However, the conflict between rival political groups has thrown back discussions about choosing a new prime minister. Abdul-Mahdi’s appointment was the result of a preliminary agreement between rival parliamentary blocs led by the influential Shiite minister Moqtada al-Sadr and another led by Hadi al-Ameri.

At least 500 have been fired on by security forces since the protests broke out in October.

