Officials respond when Dubai government centers are rated the best - News

Dewa, RTA and DHA were announced as the top three government service centers in the emirate.



Top officials from the best government agencies have vowed to continue the quality work for which they are recognized. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) were respectively announced as the top three government service centers in the emirate on Saturday.

Dewa Saeed’s managing director and CEO Mohammed Al Tayer said that the highest rank will help the entity to march forward in its pursuit of achieving “excellence and happiness for everyone in Dubai”.

“The first line of the” Ten Rules of Leadership “that his highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai, mentioned in his book, My Story: Fifty Memories from Fifty Years of Fifty Years of Service is “Serve the People.” The purpose of the government is to serve society, and the purpose of procedures, laws, and rules is to serve people and make them happier, “Al Tayer said. “We promise our wise leadership to continue to develop unique experiences that increase the happiness of all stakeholders, especially customers, to contribute to making Dubai the happiest and smartest city in the world. We will do this according to a clear vision and sustainable plans and programs. “

The director general of the DHA, Humaid Al Qutami, congratulated every employee of the entity. “It is a source of pride and honor for everyone here at the DHA. The DHA understands the value and importance of serving people and ensuring the comfort of patients.”

He emphasized how Sheikh Mohammed has always maintained that the success of institutions lies in the satisfaction and happiness of the people. “The DHA is inspired and is working on the vision of Sheikh Mohammed.”

