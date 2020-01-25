Official wedding souvenirs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle removed from the royal collection

advertisement

There have been many changes in the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to step down as high-ranking kings. It has now been reported that there have even been changes to the official Royal Collection, which no longer includes Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding memories.

According to the Daily Mail, the Royal Collection previously contained various items from Harry and Markle’s wedding collection, including a fine porcelain mug, plate, and more. The articles were still available at the beginning of the week (as of January 23). However, if you search for the couple’s name now, none of the related goods will be displayed.

“Many of the Royal Collection Trust porcelain series are made for special occasions and are limited in time,” a spokesman for the Royal Collection told the Evening Standard on Thursday, January 23. “The porcelain series to celebrate the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is sold out. “

advertisement

Us Weekly reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding collection also no longer appears on the website. Interestingly, the collection of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank can still be seen on the website. Harry’s cousin and her husband married in 2018, the same year as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, it should be noted that their wedding took place months after the Harry and Markle affair in May 2018.

As mentioned earlier, this news comes weeks after Markle and Harry announced their intention to retire from their senior royals life. Shortly after announcing their surprise, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple had reached an agreement with Queen Elizabeth about their future with the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thank Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support as they begin the next chapter in their lives,” the statement began. “As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they must step down from their royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.”

“With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will maintain their private patronage and associations. Although they can no longer officially represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold Her Majesty’s values,” says the explanation further. “The Sussexes will no longer use their HRH titles because they no longer belong to the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to repay the Sovereign Grant expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, their British family home Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security arrangements. There are well-established independent procedures to determine the need for publicly funded security. “

Buckingham Palace announced that these new changes will take effect in the spring.

advertisement