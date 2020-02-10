Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 03:03 PM CST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 3:07 p.m. CST

This photo, provided by the family of Michael Dean, shows Dean with his daughter Te’yana. Dean was killed on December 2, 2019 in Temple, Texas, 70 miles northeast of Austin. Dallas lawyer Lee Merritt, who represents Dean’s family, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, that the authorities’ silence was “utterly unfair and particularly cruel” to Dean’s family. (Courtesy of Michael Dean Family via AP)

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Police officer Carmen DeCruz was arrested on December 2 for the shooting death of 28-year-old Michael Dean.

Dean was reportedly unarmed when he was shot in the head by the nine-year-old Temple Police officer.

His bond was set at $ 500,000.

Source: Bell County District Attorney