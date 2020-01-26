Ofcom unveils UK's worst mobile and broadband providers

advertisement

If you have broadband or a cell phone, you have probably complained about the service at some point.

However, some of us have more problems with our vendors than others, and sometimes it is difficult to know which company is the best choice, WalesOnline reports.

To help consumers, Ofcom has released a list of the phone, landline and broadband providers that get the most customer complaints, and one company has surpassed them all.

According to Ofcom, Vodafone is the provider with the most complaints about mobile, fixed and broadband.

Virgin is also included in all three lists. Plusnet and TalkTalk are classified for both fixed line and broadband providers.

The lists are as follows.

Most complained about mobile operators:

Vodafone Virgin Mobile BT Mobile Sky Mobile

Most complained about landline providers

Vodafone Talk Talk Plusnet Virgin Media

Most complained about broadband providers

Vodafone Plusnet Talk Talk Virgin Media

Fergal Farragher, Director of Consumer Policy at Ofcom, said of the results: “People have never had more choices in the telephone and broadband markets.

“Switching your service has never been easier. Companies that don’t value good service could see customers leaving them for those who do.”

Ofcom says if you want to complain about your provider you should go to them first.

