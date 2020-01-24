Of medicine and women: the Welkin at the National Theater

advertisement

© Brinkhoff / Moegenburg

“She is a stupid, bad, bad guy and I want to save her.”

With these words, midwife Elizabeth Luke (Maxine Peake) begins her mission to rescue the convicted murderer Sally Poppy from the noose.

This new play by Olivier Award-winning writer Lucy Kirkwood (Chimerica, Mosquitoes), set in 1759 on the border between Norfolk and Suffolk, brings together a dozen matrones that act involuntarily as a kind of jury. The task of these women is not to judge whether Poppy was responsible for the death of the local Bigwigs daughter, but to determine whether the killer is pregnant. In this case, Poppy is transported. if not, the gallows will wait.

© Brinkhoff / Moegenburg

Introducing Poppy as the first baby to give birth, Luke resolutely defends her from the start against her comrades and the victim’s rich and powerful family. As thought progresses and dark truths are revealed, Luke not only has to fight her colleagues’ assumptions, fears, and secrets, but also her feelings about Poppy.

© Brinkhoff / Moegenburg

Kirkwood gives each of the matrones a brief moment in the spotlight to say something about themselves (one says, “My son weighed 12 pounds when he was born, but we are getting along well now”), but despite the approximately three-hour run time , little is done to develop many of the characters meaningfully. A sparse neon light set that draws the audience’s attention to almost all 14 characters (the jury plus the accused and an official appointed by the court) on the same intimidating bright and dreary stage space doesn’t help.

© Brinkhoff / Moegenburg

The screenplay is barely robbed of a hearty laugh, mainly because of the failure of men and human anatomy, but not enough to lift a piece that moves darkly from one shattering and intense scene under the direction of James Macdonald. often the humor is as quiet as the pace slow. Though the shot is dark, Kirkwood’s plot feels dissipative, reminiscent of works like Twelve Angry Men, The Wild Geese, and Of Mice And Men.

The intent and ambition here is classy, ​​but this production could serve its object better with a shorter, sharper, and less laborious delivery.

The Welkin, National Theater, Upper Ground, South Bank, SE19PX. Tickets £ 20- £ 89, until May 23rd 2020.

