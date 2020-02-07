The Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved the 2020-21 budget, which is expected to reach £ 1.50. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the budget to the state assembly on February 18.

Waterworks projects

The cabinet also approved five rural water projects to provide drinking water to five blocks in the Sundargarh district, funded by the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation.

The five projects, which will be completed within 24 months at a total cost of over £ 660 million, will benefit more than three lakhs in nearly 500 villages in the five blocks of Sundargarh.

Erzverknüpfungsrichtlinie

The cabinet, which was chaired by Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik, also approved Odisha Mining Corporation’s changes to long-term industrial ore binding policies.

Long-term ore buyers from OMC willing to invest in a mechanized ore evacuation system would receive a long-term ore bond for more than five years.

The amendment does not allow lessees who have signed Crome-Ore leases to participate in the national electronic auction. This will help determine a fair market price for crome ore, a scarce raw material.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to establish new rules for the appointment of eligible family members of deceased government employees to Group D posts under the rehabilitation assistance system.

