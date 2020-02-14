Nadya Suleman, better known as “Octomom”, reappeared on Instagram last month to share an update on her fitness transformation. Suleman became famous as the mother of only the second full set of US-born octuplets, and has published information about her life regularly since she was born in 2009. She has six other children, which means that she raises 14 children alone.

Since the beginning of 2020, 44-year-old Suleman has released a handful of positive information about her life, including how she spent time exercising and staying healthy. On January 12, she shared a photo of herself at the gym because Schuh hopes to “inspire supporters who may struggle with their own fitness trip.”

“Since I discovered the gym in 1991, I’ve learned the importance of constructively directing stress, anger, emotional pain, etc. into training,” Suleman wrote. “The stair master was my stress reliever and pressed 99 minutes (highest), no trainer, just my thoughts on ‘go’. If I don’t reach 10 miles (at least 500 floors), I will continue after 99 minutes. I’m in climbed about 45-50 miles a week for the past 29 years, including lifting light weights. “

Suleman called the training “a priority for decades” because “it gives me the mental and physical strength, endurance, and endurance to be the best that I can be, especially as a mother.” Without exercising, she suggested that she was “wheelchair bound and unable to take care of my family” because she sustained injuries while carrying eight children.

“If it’s a healthy habit that increases your productivity, protect it; fight for it; never give up!” She continued. “Unfortunately, the media has been hiding this truth about the real me secretly because it contradicted its preconceived octo-cartoon creation.”

Suleman said she started training regularly “days after the birth of every child, including the octuplets,” and went back to the gym weeks after she was born.

“I think my active lifestyle has made a significant contribution to maintaining and strengthening my mental and physical health,” she wrote. “Although genetic predisposition to athleticism may play a role (my father was a boxer from Jerusalem, Palestine; my mother was a champion runner despite growing up a refugee from World War II and had the opportunity to leave her family and run to train in the US Olympic Games), I think lifestyle affects our overall health / fitness level much more. “

“We parents set a good example and create the conditions for the future health of our children. I decided to promote the value of health / fitness by leading the lifestyle that my children should live,” concluded Suleman.

Suleman’s last Instagram post was on January 26 when she wished the Octuplets a happy birthday.

Suleman reappeared in the media in 2018 when she told the New York Times that she was working on a book about her life and the media storm that caused the octuplets to be born. In Mach 2019, she told Australian 7News that she had no regrets about having 14 children, but admitted to making “bad decisions”.

In August 2019, Suleman went on Instagram to reveal one of her older children. The 14-year-old son Aiden is autistic.

