What would you do if you discovered that your parents were monster hunters with secret identities? 17-year-old Geoff (Gabriel Darku) and Viv (Aurora Burghart) want to find out. But you know what they’re saying: the family that is beating up stays together.

In Netflix’s October faction (10 episodes) with Tamara Taylor (Bones) and J.C. MacKenzie (vinyl) play Deloris and Fred, the parents of teenage twins Geoff and Viv who live in Osaka. We open with a desperate Fred who tells his wife that his father has died. Travel plans must be arranged, children must be picked up. “Talk about creepy shit,” says Fred, when Deloris fires an automatic weapon at a creature that looks like something straight from Resident Evil. You just froze with the thing in the room all the time!?

We go to the grandfather’s house because we learn that the family has often moved because dad’s job in risk assessment (or how the kids think). Geoff is a confident, sociable gay man who makes friends quickly, while Viv is the opposite in many ways. Her parents want her to make more efforts to connect with people, but she would rather focus on her studies.

The family arrives at the mansion that looks straight out of … well, Resident Evil. During the search, Viv finds slashes in the walls that look like a werewolf has set up interiors. Meanwhile, Deloris looks back on an argument Fred had with his parents Samuel and Maggie, who never accepted their relationship. Flashback Sam mentions that “joining Presidio is a big step for everyone” and that it exists longer than the country itself. Shady undercover syndicate? Check!

Fred and Deloris run their wrists over scanners in separate rooms to unlock hidden arsenals in the walls. Hello weapons! Fred receives a message from boss Edith Mooreland, who informs Fred that she is being transferred to Norway because the satellite tracking data indicates a “highly active October”.

In the middle of the night, Fred enters a bedroom that looks like a teenager from the 70s. He looks back on a night when he stumbled across a bloody, dying boy who is later exposed as his brother. Flashback Fred and the current Fred fall to the ground in tears.

The next day the Prosecco goes out, and Maw and Paw set off for safety. Fred screams drunk out of the window before getting some provisions from the glove compartment, especially a weapon and a joint. The two park at a grocery store and spark up. They talk about how their life is a lie, like Fred’s past, because their children don’t even know who they are. Deloris wants to tell them the truth, but Fred thinks they can protect them. He’s also great about the Convo because it ruins his high. (Does anyone get Richard Jenkins-Vibes from MacKenzie? Maybe it’s the glasses, maybe it’s the weeds.)

They smell sulfur and copper in the store, which apparently means … something. They pull out a special phone that scans the bodies around them. The device shows: “Xenoform Detected”. Deloris pulls out the gun and grabs a knife from Fred. “Why do you get this and I get it?” Fred asks. “Because you’re drunk, honey,” she replies. Period, Deloris!

Fred has a friendly chat with the man … monster? … who asks if he and his wife can just go. “We don’t do a catch-and-release,” says Fred. Deloris cuts the chatter with two bullets in the guy’s head as four large, razor-sharp teeth protrude from his mouth. She already has blood on, which means mom has bagged both bad guys. They cover their tracks by making the scene look like a basement of a serial killer. All in one working day!

Fred tells Deloris that they have been reassigned and she is not taking it well. “Presidio gives us a mission, we take it, that’s how it works,” he says. “We were burned out 25 years without a break,” she countered. Deloris repeats that she wants to tell Geoff and Viv about Presidio … about everything.

Back at the villa, Viv begins a meeting at Geoff’s behest, mostly as a distraction so that he can sneak away for an appointment. The teenagers want to speak to the dead Sam so that they can find his millions. As Viv sings, everyone’s nose starts to bleed. We see lightning bolts of a figure that is held under water by chains and concrete blocks. Viv seems to be gripping, her eyes turning blood red. The figure escapes from its shackles and rises from the water. She looks shameful with the same ghostly, ultra red eyes.

What the hell did Viv just call? Rate the premiere below and write your best theories in the comments below!

