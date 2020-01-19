Occasional showers come to the county on Sunday evening

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – It will be warm in the county on Sunday, but the clouds will thicken on Monday night as a disturbance in the Pacific floods the region with high humidity, San Diego forecasters said.

At 8:32 a.m., the National Weather Service in San Diego issued the latest forecast that occasional light showers or sprinkles will be possible until Tuesday evening when the inland sea layer builds up again. High air pressure and weak offshore electricity ensure dry and warmer weather during the week.

“The sky over southern California was mostly clear this morning, with a few high clouds from the west,” said forecasters. “Overall, the temperatures were a bit milder this morning, but the low, sheltered spots fell back into the 1930s.”

advertisement

An incoming northwest swell creates wave heights of 6 to 8 feet on Wednesday through Thursday mornings. The wave height is highest south of San Clemente Island. Otherwise, no dangerous marine conditions are expected until Thursday.

,

advertisement