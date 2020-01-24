Ocala Bowler takes senior shootout win at Fiesta Bowl in The Villages

advertisement

Seventy-two bowlers – including eventual winner Roger Bowker – made the trek to the Fiesta Bowl in The Villages for the fifth senior shootout event of the 2019-20 season.

A total of 36 bowlers made the natural cut of 617, but only eight of the 17 Super Seniors present made it, which allowed Walt Zagorski to continue following the rules.

In the final round, Bowker from Ocala started with the first four and let his two competitors catch up. Bowker secured his first win with 233 points in the tenth frame.

Merritt Island’s Tony Acosta, who made his first trip to the Senior Shoot Out tournament, stormed the title but fell back to second with 214 points. Rich Garner from Hudson had problems with the championship pair and took a distant third place.

advertisement

For the win, Bowker took home the winning share of $ 300, a champion jersey courtesy of Gotta Get Your Name On! Shirts & Embroidery and paid entry to the Senior Shoot Out in February 2020. He is also automatically entitled to take part in the seasonal championship in August.

Full results can be found at Fiesta Bowl by clicking HERE. The leaders for the “Player of the Year” award after five events are: Super Senior Tramp (130 points), Sharp (125 points), Super Senior Pullen (115 points) and Bowker and Pittman (110 points).

The next event will take place on Saturday, February 15th at 11 a.m. in the Fiesta Bowl.

advertisement