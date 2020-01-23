OBX mother is preparing for the possibility of a third, double lung transplant

advertisement

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC- Every day she takes a smorgasbord or pills, a cocktail of injections and lives mainly from a feeding probe. At the age of 37, Tricia LAwrenson fights for her life.

“At the moment I am homebound because I am struggling to breathe,” Lawrenson said.

Every breath is difficult and full of effort.

“I was born with Cystic Fibrosis, at the age of 25 I was in the final stage of lung disease, so I had my first double lung transplant in 2008,” Lawrenson said.

Cystic Fibrosis is a hereditary disease that affects the digestive system and the lungs.

Lawrenson became pregnant in 2007 and doctors advised her to have an abortion because she was too ill and she and her child could die. Both had a 50 percent chance of survival if they continued with pregnancy. But she and her husband Nate decided that they would continue with the pregnancy.

“I knew God was in control and he would do what was right,” she said.

She made it and her daughter Gwyneth was born 16 weeks early. But there would be problems. Tricia’s lungs did not fall and in 2008 she received her first double lung transplant.

“After 5 years, however, they went into rejection, and I had a second double lung transplant in 2013,” she explained.

She lived a full life for four to five years, working, enjoying her family and traveling. In 2019, her lungs began to fail and her body began to reject her second donated pair.

“After having been hospitalized three times since August and each of those times having pneumonia, my lung function has decreased, now by 30 percent,” Tricia said.

Tricia could soon undergo something that only 12 others have in the United States, a third double lung transplant.

“Duke Hospital has only performed five double lung transplants, where it is the third transplant for the person,” Tricia said.

She will be evaluated for the rare operation on February 3, after having undergone a whole series of tests.

“Duke brought me through my worst, so I can’t put into words what it means to have this third transplant,” she said emotionally.

But there is a chance that doctors at Duke tell her that her body is already too compromised, or that the operation is a third time too risky. Tricia, a faithful woman, has already come to peace with the fact that her days on this earth with her husband and her two children may be limited.

“This 37 years on Earth is actually life expectancy with Cystic Fibrosis, and I have led such a fulfilled life,” she said. “If I were taken, I know that God will be there and my family will be all right,”

The potential third double lung transplant from Tricia is over $ 100,000. If you want to donate to the families medical fund, click here.

