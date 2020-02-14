FSU football allowed the media to watch parts of their Tour of Duty training on Thursday morning. Here are some observations from training.

FSU football continues to work as it approaches spring training, which is scheduled to begin on March 7.

Mike Norvell allowed the media to watch the “Tour of Duty” on Thursday morning, his version of the old school FSU mat exercises that took place when Bobby Bowden was head coach.

Norvell was exposed to the exercises by Todd Grantham, with whom he trained in Tulsa and Arizona.

Grantham watched the exercises when he visited Tallahassee for a week when Bobby Bowden was head coach.

Norvell implemented his version of the exercises as head coach at Memphis and now at FSU football where they originated.

It’s something former players have indicated to help the Noles become one of the nation’s best programs.

The exercises are a test of physical and mental strength that simulates physical pain and emotions that players will experience in actual games. If they cannot complete the Tour of Duty, chances are they will not be able to complete the actual games.

Here are some observations from training.