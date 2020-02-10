Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 10:18 AM CST

A hearing to confirm a suspect’s involvement in a Waco murder at Austin State Hospital was scheduled before a McLennan County Court on Tuesday.

Marcus Dee Scott should have been brought to justice this week for murdering 29-year-old Unekeyia Shanta Walker. However, a hearing on Friday found that he was unable to stand trial because he was unable to communicate with the lawyer to understand what was going on and what to do in support his own defense.

If the commitment is confirmed, Scott remains at the facility for 120 days and is reassessed to determine if he is able to pass the process.

Unekeyia Shanta Walker was found dead in her SUV in front of a house in North Waco in January 2016.

She was found in her Ford Explorer in front of a house in North 15 in 1917 after her family feared she hadn’t heard from her in a few days.

The affidavit indicated that the victim had had problems with the suspect and had just separated from him, which ended the relationship because she had become physically violent.

The affidavit also said that a relative had gone with her to ask Scott to leave her porch and that Scott had made threatening statements.

When found for the first time, the case was considered a questionable death by the police as there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, when she was sent for the autopsy, it was found that she had broken bones that indicated that she had been strangled.

There was also evidence that she had suffered a blunt trauma from other parts of her body.