If you are considering a sideline, it means that you already have an important source of income. Maybe you are thinking about what to do with your 13th monthly salary, bonuses and extra money that comes in, or maybe you need an extra source of income and luckily “Detty December” is over.

There is no better time to start than now. However, we must recognize that it is not the easiest thing to decide on which side we want to venture and to do due diligence on how profitable the company can be. Here are three steps to help you:

Determine what your interests are

To be honest, this may not apply to everyone. I have heard people say that earning money stimulates their interest even more than the company itself. What do you think, some of these people have continued to build successful businesses. So this step is controversial.

But if you are like me – who would rather turn a hobby into a business – then this advice is for you. Make conscious efforts to identify the things in which you have developed a great interest and earn money with it. It can be interior design and decorations, photography, cooking, and so on.

Understand the business dynamics

This includes identifying who your potential customers will be and where you can find them. How much will you charge them? What does running the company cost? Who is your supplier (s)? How do you intend to control this side print so that it does not disturb your main work?

Determine how the company will be financed

In the initial phase of the business you start thinking about raising capital, how much capital is needed to start the business and how you can find an affordable supplier (s).

While drawing up plans, it is interesting to ask friends and family at random whether they need your product / service. This helps to know if your business is seasonal or a business that is seasonal.

Remember this: the purpose of starting a business is to be profitable. Always keep this in mind when considering the lateral crowds.

