advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

We have a bad feeling: Disney + is keeping its Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on hold while looking for a new author, and the number of episodes has been reduced from six to four.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pre-production of the series, which is set to bring Star Ewan McGregor’s Star Wars prequels back as title Jedi masters, has been discontinued, and the first two scripts by Hossein Amini (The Alienist) have been scrapped. According to sources, Obi-Wan’s first screenplays followed when he took a young Luke Skywalker – and maybe a young Leia – under his wing. (Collider first reported the delay. TVLine asked Disney + to comment.)

advertisement

The Obi-Wan range was first announced in August. McGregor performed at Disney’s D23 Expo to confirm that he would play the role for Disney + again. The streamer has already aired a successful Star Wars series on The Mandalorian, which closes a celebrated season for newbies in December and is extended for a second that is slated to air this fall.

No word about when the Obi-Wan Kenobi series could be resumed, but McGregor and director Deborah Chow, who also directed two season 1 episodes of The Mandalorian, remain committed to the project.

<br />

x

advertisement