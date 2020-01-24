Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney + series is said to have stopped after production shutdown

advertisement

It looks like the long-awaited one Obi Wan Kenobi Series was stopped “indefinitely”. There have been rumors in the past week that the show has been canceled entirely, but this has not yet been confirmed. Star Wars fans were thrilled to learn that Ewan McGregor was finally returning to repeat the famous role in a row for Disney. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy made the announcement during the D23 Expo last summer and brought McGregor on stage to address the audience. The actor was excited to finally be able to talk about the long rumored project that was originally a film.

Now it seems that production on the Obi Wan Kenobi TV show was stopped. According to project-related sources, the crew gathered at Pinewood Studios in England were sent home. There is no telling when production will resume, but it could take a while before the fear arises that the show will get the ax. However, there is more information related to the scripts.

Apparently Lucasfilm is president and Obi Wan Kenobi Producer Kathleen Kennedy is not happy with the screenplays. Production is expected to be discontinued until all of Kennedy’s scripts can be revised. While some Star Wars fans automatically assume that this is bad news and more of the same creative differences as Lucasfilm Obi Wan Kenobi The Disney + series is the best there can be. Lucasfilm is reportedly trying to get everything going again this summer. However, this depends on the time it takes to convert the scripts.

Waiting for the right stories should be seen as the right call. While a crew was gathered in Pinewood, they were there for pre-production. Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm are now stopping things, in contrast, if things are already flying, this is a pretty wise decision, especially considering what happened to Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Some fans will say the same about The Rise of Skywalker, but the cameras didn’t have to roll until Colin Trevorrow broke up with the studio.

As with everything that’s going on with Star Wars, that’s it Obi Wan Kenobi Story details are kept secret, which is understandable at this point. Still, the Disney + series will certainly be delayed as Lucasfilm tries to fix the scripts. Director Deborah Chow, who worked with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian, is still involved in directing the upcoming series. We just have to wait for some official Lucasfilm updates to see when production starts again. Again, it should be a good sign to take some time to fix things up and a sign that Lucasfilm isn’t chasing something that isn’t ready. Collider was the first to report this Obi Wan Kenobi News.

