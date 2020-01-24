Obese bear rescued from the Pennsylvania sports club that recovers in Colorado

advertisement

KEENESBURG, Colo. (KDVR) – An overweight Asian black bear with a troubled past receives the help and care he needs on the eastern plains of Colorado.

The bear, whose name is Dillan, lived in a small enclosure at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club in Pennsylvania.

“He may have been there for decades,” Kent Drotar said with the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg.

advertisement

Dillan was subjected to the continuous sound of gunfire – his cage was, according to officials, about 200 feet from a shooting range.

His housing also had insufficient water and only contained concrete. Dillan was also abolished and has significant health problems, including bad teeth, infected gums and a weight problem.

“He’s incredibly large. We estimate he’s hundreds of pounds overweight. Just obese,” Drotar told KDVR.

After pressure from various organizations and tens of thousands of people from all over the country (including actor Alec Baldwin), the sports club decided to release Dillan on Monday.

“People Magazine picked up (a) story with Alec Baldwin, who wrote the governor of Pennsylvania,” Drotar said. “That was just enough pressure to put it over the edge where the club felt it should do well with Dillan”.

On Tuesday, Dillan was taken to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, where he is currently receiving medical assistance from the sanctuary clinic.

“We are going to take care of that (medical problems) and he will soon be in a large area,” Drotar said.

The sanctuary hopes to send Dillan to his retreat in South Colorado this spring, where he will spend the rest of his life in an area of ​​30-40 acres with another rescued Asian black bear.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement