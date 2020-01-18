Oberst - Paradise - Kerrang!

advertisement

This debut from the Oberst in Norway combines the nostalgia of melodic hardcore from the early ’00s with a polished contemporary lead. The vocals of Tarjei Kristoffersen are a raw scream of emotion that becomes manic in some places, while the guitars riff themselves into an absolute frenzy.

But there is also a progressive element in Paradise that penetrates every track, making use of complex structures and a number of fairly frankly batshit measures. And to promote the prog angle, the music is enhanced by the lyrical concept of a group of people fleeing from a dystopian nightmare, traveling on a ship they’ve made called Dreambeast. This opus is a promising start for Oberst.

But because they have worked so much on their first release, it’s hard to imagine what the future is for them. How do you build on something that has started so massively? Anyway, this is a decent introduction to the band and shows their raw, unbridled talent impressive enough.

Judgment: 3/5

